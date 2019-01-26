According to the CDC, those adorable little hedgehogs many people have as pets, could actually be making them sick.

The Center announced they are investigating a strain of Salmonella they believe is tied to hedgehogs.

There have been 11 reported cases of the specific strain since October of 2018, and 10 of the 11 infected people had come into close contact with hedgehogs.

Missouri has the most reported cases, with three.

The CDC is reminding pet owners to wash their hands after handling their hedgehogs and to not kiss or snuggle their prickly pets.

You can check out the CDC's entire investigation on the issue here.



