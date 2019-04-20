You may have seen or heard that the full moon tonight is called the “Pink” moon, but don’t expect to go outside and look for a bubblegum-colored object in the sky.

The moon will be a red or orange color at moonrise around 8:11 p.m. in Little Rock. However, this is not unique and it will not last long. It comes down to how the light of the moon is hitting the Earth’s atmosphere.

When the moon or sun is low to the horizon the light has to go through more atmosphere to reach our eyes. As it goes through the atmosphere the light is scattered out and the colors that we see are red or orange.

This is why you can look directly at the sun when it is setting or rising, the atmosphere is filtering out the really bright light.

As the moon rises higher over the horizon, the light does not go through as much atmosphere and less light is scattered, allowing the moon to appear white.

It’s not only full moons that have a different color when near the horizon, but it happens with every moon phase.

So why then is it called the “Pink” moon and why does it seem every full moon has a name?

Every full moon does have a nickname and it started with Native Americans and Colonials.

They named every full moon for what was happening at that time and the names were passed down generation to generation.

For example, April is named the "Full Pink Moon" because the first wildflowers of the season are blooming, especially phlox.

June is called the "Full Strawberry Moon" due to colonials beginning to collect the fruit.

