The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Charleston Police Department ask the public to assist in locating a missing child.

Samantha Gaither, 17, was last seen on Mar. 15 in Charleston, AR.

Samantha is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

She has green eyes and brown hair.

Samantha is believed to be in the Little Rock, Ozark, or Fort Smith areas and could be in the company of a juvenile male.

Both photos shown are of Samantha.

If any has seen Samantha call NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or the Charleston Police Department at 479-965-7600.