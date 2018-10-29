HOUSTON — Visitors at the Houston Zoo were evacuated from the ape habitat Monday morning after a chimpanzee broke the interior pane of a protective glass window.

Betty Mugg was there with her daughter and grandson.

"It was loud – I mean it was really loud," Mugg said. "It sounded like a sonic boom, the whole center pane – it shattered. I mean it's safety glass – it didn't hurt anyone – but you could see like six inches from the top where something had hit it."

Mugg said the chimps were running around their exhibit after the glass shattered.

No one was hurt.

A zoo spokeswoman says nobody was in danger and the glass on the exterior and interior of the enclosure did not shatter, only the middle layer.

The ape habitat has reopened without the animals for the day. The chimpanzees will be held in their boarding area outside of public view for the remainder of the day so the window can be repaired.

