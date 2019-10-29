AUSTIN, Texas — At an Austin City Council meeting Tuesday, council members discussed the idea of possibly purchasing vacant hotels and motels to house the homeless.

KVUE obtained a list of six locations from the City of Austin that could be brought to the table:

2429 and 2433 Highway 71 East in Del Valle ($2,500,000) Red Roof Inn at 8216 N. Interstate Highway 35 in Austin ($8,575,000) Ace Motel at 2627 Manor Road in Austin ($5,300,000) Mountain Star Lodge at 3573. S. RR 620 ($3,950,000) 1304 Rio Grande St. in Austin ($3,000,000) Quality Suites at 1701 E. Saint Elmo Road (Sale price unknown)

These properties range in sizes from six to 142 rooms. The properties have all been on the market between 18 and 165 days. The oldest property (1304 Rio Grande St.) was built in 1916 and was last renovated this September. The newest property (1701 E. Saint Elmo Road) was built in 1998.

