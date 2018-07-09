CLEVELAND -- The city of Cleveland Planning Commission on Friday unveiled design plans for the replacement of the LeBron James banner downtown.

The new design features one of the guardians of the Hope Memorial Bridge that connects Lorain and Carnegie avenues and says, "All for The Land." The banner also bears the Cleveland Cavaliers and Destination Cleveland logos.

The James banner, which was displayed on the side of the Sherwin-Williams building, came down in early July after James announced his departure for Los Angeles.

Tell us what you think of the banner by leaving a comment on our Facebook post:

WATCH | LeBron James banner removal completed in Cleveland

Nike, the banner's sponsor, took down the previous version of the billboard following James' departure to the Miami Heat in 2010. A new iteration was installed in 2014 upon James' return to Cleveland.

Since the James banner's removal, Cleveland fans have argued over a potential replacement. Some suggested Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, while others supported a banner honoring former Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas.

© 2018 WKYC