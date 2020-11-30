City of North Little Rock crew member struck, killed by leaf vacuum machine

A leaf crew member in North Little Rock was struck and killed by a leaf machine on Saturday, Nov. 28.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the City of North Little Rock Facebook page, a leaf crew member was struck and killed by a leaf machine on Saturday, Nov. 28.

The City of North Little Rock released the following statement:

"Due to unfortunate circumstances on Saturday morning the leaf crews services were postponed. One of our crew members was struck and killed by a leaf machine. Authorities were notified and responded immediately. Our prayers are with the family."