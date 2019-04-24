Cleburne County officials responding this afternoon after a small-town school went on lockdown for a reported gunshot.

According to Superintendent Dr. Michael Davidson, Cleburne Co. officials responded to Concord High School after the school custodian saw a student who was suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Davidson said that the incident happened in the cafeteria bathroom and that there were no students around at the time. He said that the custodian was cleaning up from lunch when he heard a gunshot in the bathroom. When he checked, the custodian found the student.

From there, the custodian called 9-11 and school officials. According to Davidson, when first responders got to the scene, "there was nothing they could do."

Concord Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday. There will be a counselor available for students on Monday.

A press conference will be held at 5 p.m. at the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office, where our crew will be reporting.

Follow THV11 Reporter Michael Aaron on Twitter for the latest.

This story has been updated with the latest information.