National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Cleburne County officials responded Wednesday afternoon when a small-town school went on lockdown for a reported gunshot.

According to Superintendent Dr. Michael Davidson, Cleburne Co. officials responded to Concord High School after the school custodian saw a student who was suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Davidson said that the incident happened in the cafeteria bathroom at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, and that there were no students around at the time.

He said that the custodian was cleaning up from lunch when he heard a gunshot in the bathroom. When he checked, the custodian found the student.

From there, the custodian called 9-11 and school officials. According to Davidson, when first responders got to the scene, "there was nothing they could do."

Concord Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday. There will be a counselor available for students on Monday.

The student, a 14-year-old eighth-grader, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say that they believe this to be an isolated incident.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Follow THV11 Reporter Michael Aaron on Twitter for the latest.

This story has been updated with the latest information.