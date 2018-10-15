The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office reports a 68-year-old man is seriously injured after he got shot by his own booby-trap.
According to deputies, the man had booby-trapped a back door with a shotgun, but around 11:30 a.m., he opened the door to feed some squirrels. That's when deputies said the shotgun went off and hit his arm.
The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said its first arriving deputy used his tactical tourniquet on the man.
Deputies said the man was taken to Atrium Health in Shelby and will likely be flown Charlotte.
