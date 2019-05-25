According to the Arkansas Department of Health the following beaches are closed because of high to moderate density levels of E.coli bacteria. When the E. coli density of any sample collected exceeds 126 per 100 ml. daily samples are collected and analyzed for E. coli for at least two consecutive samples.
The following beaches are closed:
- SB118 Oakland - Marion Co.
- SB260 Lake Ouachita State Park Beach-“Lake Ouachita St. Park -Spring Beach nearby is open”- Garland Co.
- SB264 Cortez Beach - Hot Springs Village
- SB266 Camp Yorktown Bay - Garland Co.
- SB274 Spring Lake - Yell Co.
- SB138 Piney Bay - Johnson Co.
- SB141 Shoal Bay - Logan Co.
- SB153 Hickory Creek - Benton Co.
- SB157 Prairie Creek - Benton Co.
- SB158 Rocky Branch - Benton Co. - “Rocky Branch Day use is open”
- SB301 Horseshoe Bend Day Use- “Horseshoe Bend Campground Beach is open”