People close to home recovering from substance abuse have a new opportunity to find hope in.

Central Baptist College reached out and partnered with a drug and alcohol treatment facility to offer discounted tuition costs.

CBC is offering a 25% tuition discount to Oasis Renewal Center alumni, people recovering from addiction.

The cost-effective opportunity is through the college’s PACE (Professional Adult College Education) program.

It’s a non-traditional pathway to a Bachelor’s degree designed for working people.

“This gives us hope that we can continue to clean up that path a little bit,” said Amy Long, a recovering addict, sober now for more than 2 years.

Long now works as an employee at Oasis, helping others walking in the shoes she once wore.

She’s one person at Oasis already setting her site on going back to school by applying for CBC’s PACE program that allows students to work at their own pace.

“During the day, I can always go online and do my work,” said Long. “I didn't even know that was available. It’s perfect for people like me who are working extra hard to get back on the right track.”

"We are talking about this on a boots-on-the-ground level,” said Tucker Martin, Oasis marketing director. “Every recovery counselor is going to talk to every guest here at Oasis.”

The PACE program has no general fees, unlike other college programs according to its director, Brooks Walthall.

“We offer in-person, online or a combination of the two, or hybrid, which is a virtual classroom,” said Walthall. “It allows people with responsibilities during the day to still get their Bachelor’s degree and do it in cost-effective way and graduate from the program in a good amount of time.”

The PACE courses are 5-weeks long, instead of traditional 16-weeks. Students take four courses per semester.

“It allows people to be full-time students while only taking one class at a time,” said Walthall. “It’s a big advantage for some people. They don’t have to juggle several classes at once.”

For long, it’s the perfect match. Drugs may have steered her away, but she’s one of Oasis’ most determined people.

Thursday, she began working on a PACE application, another short term goal to forever sobriety.

"What it means to me is hope for a better tomorrow,” she said. “Still after the mess, I left in life, I still have a chance at recovering."

The Central Baptist College program offers NUMEROUS associate and bachelor degree programs through PACE.

For more information about the PACE program, you can head to the Central Baptist College website.

