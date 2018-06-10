PORTLAND, Ore. — Comedian Katt Williams was arrested on assault charges just after midnight on Friday night by Port of Portland Police.

The assault happened around 11:13 p.m. on Atlantic Aviation, at 8089 Northeast Airport Way police said.

Williams is accused of assaulting his driver after an argument broke out about taking him and his dog to a performance at the Moda Center, police said. Williams then left the scene in another car before officers could arrive.

The driver was treated at the hospital for minor injuries to his face including swelling and cuts according to police.

Williams was found on Saturday and was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and charged with assault police said. He is also being held on a warrant for his arrest from another state. Williams’ bail is set at $2,500.

According to TMZ, Williams was scheduled to be a part of Nick Cannon’s ‘Wild ‘N Out Live’ concert at the Moda Center on Friday.

