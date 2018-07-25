LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – For many children, starting school without the necessary supplies puts them at a disadvantage. That’s why THV11, United Way, and Little Rock iHeart radio stations are teaming up once again for a "Back2School Blitz" to help provide supplies for those in need. And this year, the Blitz has a bit of a twist.
In years past, we’ve held a weeklong drive. But this year, we’re making it easier than ever.
2018’s Back2School Blitz will be held over tax-free weekend.
Beginning Friday, August 3, and lasting through the night of Sunday, August 5, bins will be placed at the following Walmart locations:
- North Little Rock (McCain Blvd)
- Maumelle
- Sherwood
- Bryant
- Jacksonville
- Little Rock (Cantrell/Hwy 10)
- Little Rock (Bowman Road)
- Little Rock (Shackleford Crossing)
- Little Rock (Baseline)
So when you’re shopping on tax-free weekend, be sure to buy some extra school supplies and drop them in the bins in the front of the store!