Clarksville police officer still serving his community at 84 years old

At the age of 84, one local police officer is still out and serving his community. His mission is to treat everyone how they’re supposed to be treated.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — "It’s just in me to help people I love to help anybody I can,” said Chief Kyn Wilson.

Kyn Wilson still proudly wears the badge at the age of 84.

“It’s in my blood I just can’t quit,” he said.

After nearly 20 years in the Air Force and almost 50 in law enforcement, he’s not slowing down anytime soon.

“I probably couldn’t put up a long fight right now but I could sure put up a good short one,” Wilson said.

Determined and community-minded, this police officer still has a job to do.

“I just want to work and interact with the public."

He currently works part-time for the Clarksville Police Department and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s very important for the public to see that you’re gonna treat them with dignity, you’re gonna treat them the way they should be treated,” Wilson said.

A lesson Wilson made sure to teach during his 30 years as Clarksville Police Chief.

He accomplished quite a few things as the city’s top cop, like getting every officer a take-home patrol car.

"They get new ones now we got used ones then. I started the first resource officer at Clarksville, we didn’t have a retirement when I got there and within six months I got us a state retirement, I put the first SWAT team in,” Wilson said.

Along with a list of achievements he has plenty of stories too, like the time he pulled his daughter over on her 16th birthday.

“She was out after curfew so I stopped her, I told her to go home,” he said.

So home she went with respect for her dad that many others share.

“I’m friends with everyone who worked for me,” Wilson said.

Johnson County is very important to Wilson, but it turns out, he is just as important to the community.

“I think my life is different because Kyn's in it,” said Sonja McCuen.

McCuen met Wilson when he helped her with a problem in college. Since then, he’s been a constant in her life.

“I’ve always, even as a young person, been more secure and comfortable just knowing he’s here in the community and when I need help or advice he’s there to give it,” McCuen said.

A leader in town and father figure for fellow officers.

“He would never ask us to do something that he wasn’t willing to do himself and that meant a lot to us as young officers,” Greg Donaldson said.

“There was also if you did something wrong you meet me at my back door. Ha I went to the back door a few times,” said Michael Turner and Robert Thompson.

For Chief Wilson, only one thing is more important than his community and brothers in blue – family.

“He always looks at me and smiles and turns on the lights and they start flashing and I’m very proud of him,” said Carol Wilson

Kyn Wilson is many things to many people.

“He was the rock that held us all together,” Donaldson said.

“He’s my hero, he is my hero,” Gary Sipes said.

But in his own eyes, he’s just fulfilling his duty to protect and serve.

“If someone needs help I wanna go help them,” Wilson said.

Click on the video below to hear more from loved ones of Wilson.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.