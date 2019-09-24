DARDANELLE, Ark. — September is National Disaster Preparedness Month and an Arkansas nursing center is a shining example of why preparation is key when faced with an emergency.

The Arkansas River Flood is a not-so-distant memory in Dardanelle--a disaster that forced plans into action across the city, including at the Dardanelle Nursing and Rehab Center.

“I’ve worked here 41 years, and it was historic,” said Vickie Kneeland, the facility’s administrator.

Kneeland and her team chose to evacuate every resident to nearby facilities as the river rose.

“We knew that with having 98 patients that would be a big undertaking, so that's why we initiated our plan early and had all of our residents placed just to make sure they would be safe,” Kneeland said.

She was initially concerned about the State Highway 7 bridge connecting Dardanelle and Russellville, which is the nursing center’s main evacuation route. Though the bridge stayed open, the center ultimately faced an even greater, unexpected threat.

During the evacuation, a nearby levee breached.

“The water got within 400 feet of the facility,” Kneeland said. “We are very thankful we had the time to plan for the evacuation and get our residents out safely. We're glad the water never got to our building.”

After two weeks, the residents were able to return home.

“It's a once in a lifetime experience, and I hope I don't have to go through it again,” resident Kim Tilmon said.

Kneeland says the facility holds emergency drills several times each year, and that this situation comes with a lesson for everyone.

“It's also very important that the people living at home have a plan in place for disasters,” she said. “They should make sure they have important papers and documents in a safe place. They should have an emergency backpack with food and snacks and they should practice drills at home.”

