Arkansas photographer creates scenic face masks for charity

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — An Arkansas photographer who's using his love for imagery and his passion for helping others is working to raise money for hungry Arkansans.

"I thought this was a really great way during the pandemic to be able to find a way to give back," Shelton said. "At the beginning of things, when things started locking down, I felt like we should use this time to try to become better humans. At least that was my mission and my goal."