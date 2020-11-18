x
Arkansas photographer creates scenic face masks for charity

Many of the face coverings feature classic nature scenes from around the state and all mask sales go to the Arkansas Hunger Alliance.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — An Arkansas photographer who's using his love for imagery and his passion for helping others is working to raise money for hungry Arkansans.

The pandemic brought a special opportunity to the doorstep of Michael Dean Shelton.

The money from his mask sales goes to the Arkansas Hunger Alliance.

"I thought this was a really great way during the pandemic to be able to find a way to give back," Shelton said. "At the beginning of things, when things started locking down, I felt like we should use this time to try to become better humans. At least that was my mission and my goal."

If you're interested, you can order the masks on Shelton's website.

