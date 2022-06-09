x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

Arkansas State Police new service in partnership with DHS

Arkansas State Police and the Department of Human Services launched a new secure online portal for where the state's Mandated Reporters can send in reports.

More Videos

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas State Police (ASP) announced a new service they are launching in partnership with the Department of Human Services (DHS).

Starting today, Tuesday, Sept. 6, Mandated Reporters within Arkansas go online, create an account and send in reports using a new secure online portal

The ASP says the new website is designed to be user-friendly and easy to learn. The online portal will also include a step-by-step video to walk you through the process of submitting online. The ASP also says the new portal has been created in addition to the hotline for reporting suspected child abuse and neglect. 

The Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline remains accessible by calling 1-800-482-5964.

The Arkansas State Police has an exciting new service launching this morning in partnership with DHS!! If you are a...

Posted by Arkansas State Police on Tuesday, September 6, 2022

RELATED: New Arkansas Broadband director studying state ‘Affordability Trust Fund’

RELATED: Department of Education, ASU provide $11.3 million for after school, summer school programs

 Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out