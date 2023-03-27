Arkansas Tech University's campus bulldog to retire due to health condition

Jerry Charles Young II, Arkansas Tech University's beloved campus ambassador bulldog will retire at the end of the 2022-23 academic year due to a hip condition.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Jerry Charles Young II, Arkansas Tech University's beloved campus ambassador bulldog will retire at the end of the 2022-23 academic year due to health reasons.

"We recently noticed that Jerry II was uncomfortable walking on some hard surfaces," said Sam Strasner, ATU Director of University Relations.

Strasner, along with his wife, Heather, and their son Seth, serve as primary caretakers for Jerry II.

"A subsequent trip to his veterinarian, Dr. Heath Stump of Russellville Animal Clinic, revealed that the muscle and cartilage in Jerry II's hips simply did not form correctly around the joints as he grew over the past few months," Strasner explained.

According to officials, Jerry II will still have a long and healthy life, but his hip condition has left him unable to comfortably perform the duties of ATU campus ambassador.

"As hard as it is to say goodbye after a relatively short tenure, we have and will always do what is in the best interests of each Jerry and his health, comfort, and happiness," he added.

Jerry II took office as ATU campus ambassador on Oct. 1, 2022.

He will be turning 1 year old on May 29, 2023, and is returning home to his native Kansas later this spring.

The veterinarian who helped bring Jerry II into the world, Dr. Stacy Rugan, and her family will care for him for the remainder of his life.

"We are grateful to Dr. Rugan for her partnership in ensuring Jerry II lives his best life and in helping us select the best candidate to become Jerry Charles Young III," said Strasner.

Though it may be hard to say goodbye, you'll still be able to keep up with Jerry II via regular updates on the @arkansastechjerry Instagram and Facebook.

Campus officials have begun the process to identify Jerry Charles Young III and prepare the new campus ambassador to take office in the months to come.