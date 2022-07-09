Arkansas volunteers to unite in 9/11 commemorative service

Ten Arkansas communities will join Engage Arkansas and the American Red Cross to commemorate September 11th through patriotic acts of volunteer service.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This year, hundreds of volunteers from across the state will gather to commemorate the 9/11 attacks through patriotic acts of volunteer service.

Ten different Arkansas communities will work to implement the American Red Cross "Sound the Alarm" campaign.

The campaign will be in partnership with Engage Arkansas, its Engaged Cities of Service, and the Arkansas Collegiate Service Leadership Councils.

They plan to work with local fire departments to canvas neighborhoods, identify at-risk homes, and install free updated smoke alarms— with an additional focus on seniors, veterans, and first responders.

According to the civic engagement manager at Engage Arkansas, Starr Crow, it is our responsibility to honor the events of 9/11 and transform the memories from that day into "something positive" for our communities.

“This year, Arkansans will join the thousands of Americans participating in acts of service to rekindle the spirit of unity and service that swept our nation after that tragic day through our partnership with the American Red Cross,” said Crow.

These acts of service will include making communities safer by installing hundreds of smoke alarms provided by the American Red Cross.

For more information or to register for these events, please visit Engage Arkansas's website.

Partner communities representing the Engaged Cities of Service will include:

City of Alma

City of Greenwood

City of Jasper

City of Maumelle

City of Siloam Spring

Partners representing the Arkansas Collegiate Service Leadership Councils will include:

Arkansas State University

University of Central Arkansas

University of Arkansas

Southern Arkansas University

Southeast Arkansas Education Service Cooperative