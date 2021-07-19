Arkansas woman looking for a home for stray dog she's been trying to befriend for 3 years

For three years, Debbie Pruitt has been trying to befriend a dog named Champ.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For three years, Debbie Pruitt has been trying to befriend a dog named Champ.

She's so close and when she does, she'll find a home for Champ; something she's been doing for dozens and dozens of dogs for the last 14 years.

Pruitt is a veteran of Operation Desert Storm in 1991. When she returned, she became depressed and didn’t realize that she had symptoms of what we now know as PTSD.

She got to the point where she contemplated suicide. But what saved Pruitt was a small dog she bonded with after picking it up at the Humane Society.

Now, 14 years later, on her own, independent of any agency or nonprofit, she has gotten over 100 dogs adopted all over the country, from New York to Texas and of course, Arkansas.