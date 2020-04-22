LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Editor's Note: The attached video is from April 2019, when Chief Humphrey showed up to the downtown protests on Blackshire's death as a newly elected police chief.

According to Pulaski County Circuit Court records, the assistant chief of the Little Rock Police Department, Hayward Finks, filed a lawsuit against LRPD Chief Keith Humphrey and the city on Wednesday, April 22.

Finks accuses Humphrey of "egregiously retaliating" against him, beginning the first day after his testimony regarding the shooting of Bradley Blackshire, when Finks stated the investigation was "rushed."

In February of 2019, LRPD Officer Charles Starks shot and killed Bradley Blackshire. The officer was cleared of wrongdoing, but fired from his job with LRPD after an internal investigation.

Starks was later reinstated as a police officer after a judge ruled the firing be overturned.

RELATED: Little Rock police officer cleared in fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire

In the suit, Finks claims Humphrey started his own "campaign of retaliation" by communicating to human resources about Finks the day after his testimony in July of 2019. The suit also claims Humphrey slams doors, and rages against those that Humphrey perceives as enemies. It also alleges Humphrey left Finks in charge when he left town when he knew protests over Blackshire's death were going to happen.

Finks' brother, Sgt. Duane Finks, is also listed as a plaintiff in the suit, as well as Sgt. Reginald Parks. According to the complaint, Humphrey transferred Duane Finks and Reginald Parks without explanation; resulting in loss of income for both men.

Finks, his brother, and Parks are requesting compensatory and punitive damages and legal fees.

We have reached out for a statement from the City of Little Rock, but they have not yet responded.

RELATED: How we got here: Officer Starks's legal battle with the City of Little Rock

This article will be edited with updates regarding the lawsuit.