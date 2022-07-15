LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Monday, July 18, 2022, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. will ceremonially break ground on the newly rebuilt basketball courts at Kanis Park.
The event will be held at 9 a.m. beneath the I-630 overpass next to the park.
The historic courts were closed and removed in 2018 by the Arkansas Department of Transportation to enable to widening of I-630.
The mayor will be joined by Moses Moody of the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, as well as members of the Little Rock Board of Directors, Parks and Recreation Department, and contractors.