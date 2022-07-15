Mayor Frank Scott Jr. will host a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday for the newly rebuilt historic courts at Kanis Park.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Monday, July 18, 2022, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. will ceremonially break ground on the newly rebuilt basketball courts at Kanis Park.

The event will be held at 9 a.m. beneath the I-630 overpass next to the park.

The historic courts were closed and removed in 2018 by the Arkansas Department of Transportation to enable to widening of I-630.