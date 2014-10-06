Cities in Northwest Arkansas to host large waste cleanup events

Both Bella Vista and Fayetteville will host bulky waste removal events to help residents dispose of large household items like major appliances.

ARKANSAS, USA — Cities Bella Vista and Fayetteville are hosting a bulky waste removal event to help residents dispose of large household items like major appliances in a sustainable and easy way.

Bella Vista Appliance Pickup

Bella Vista announced that Republic Services will offer appliance pickup for residents with accounts in good standing during the week of Oct. 3-7, 2022.

Residents interested in the service are asked to sign up in advance before the deadline of Sept. 9 at noon.

Items eligible for pickup include major appliances, such as washers, dryers, dishwashers, stoves, hot water heaters, etc.

Items NOT allowed for pickup include appliances like refrigerators that use Freon.

For a full list of accepted and restricted items for pickup, visit the city's website here.

Registration and signup can be completed by one of two methods:

Email name, address, and the type of appliance to appliance@bellavistaar.gov.

Call 479-876-1255 and select option 7.

Regardless of individual pickup days, the city advises that items should be placed by the curb no later than 6 a.m. on Oct. 3.

Fayetteville Bulky Waste Cleanup

There will be four bulky waste cleanups hosted by the City of Fayetteville this fall. The cleanups offer an opportunity for residents to dispose of large, bulky items that won't normally fit into a trash cart.

The four scheduled cleanups, divided into "wards," will have two drop-off locations for items.

Dates and locations for each event are listed below:

Ward 4 – Saturday, Sept. 17; 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.:

Holcomb Elementary, 2900 N. Salem Road

Recycling and Trash Collection, 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road

Ward 1 – Saturday, Sept. 24; 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.:

Shaver Foods parking lot, 1367 S. Beechwood Ave.

Recycling and Trash Collection, 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road



Ward 3 – Saturday, Oct. 1; 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.:

Butterfield Trail Elementary, 3050 Old Missouri Road

Recycling and Trash Collection, 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road Document shredding offered at the Happy Hollow location 11 a.m . - 2 p.m.



Ward 2 – Saturday, Oct. 8; 7a.m. - 2 p.m.:

St. James Baptist Church, 764 W. North St.

Recycling and Trash Collection, 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road

Electronic waste will also be accepted at each of the four events.

Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) will not be accepted during the fall events and will have to be taken to the HHW Drop-off trailer located Happy Hollow Road and 15th Street. HHW will be accepted at the drop-off trailer every Thursday from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

A detailed list of acceptable items can be found on the city's website here.

