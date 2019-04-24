BENTON, Ark. — A lot of new things will pop up soon in downtown Benton. They will be gone just as quickly, but they have the power to change the future of the historic part of Main Street for the better.

Planners led the initial design meeting for Popup Benton Tuesday evening. Approximately 50 people attended to learn more about the project and give their input.

Popup Benton will follow similar events in Little Rock, North Little Rock, and Searcy. They often include changes to roads to make them more pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly and include new landscaping and temporary businesses in empty storefronts.

Amanda Sturgell said she proposed the idea after listening to Mayor Tom Farmer speak at a recent town hall meeting. “And he really talked about his vision for downtown,” Sturgell recalled, “and that we’ve had a lot of growth out at the interstate, but it’s time to focus back on downtown and see what we can do.”

Sturgell, an architect and Benton resident, volunteered to become one of the leaders of Popup Benton.

“I see a lot of potential,” she stated. “We have a lot of full buildings. We don’t have a lot of the struggles that, maybe, other downtowns have, but there’s a lot of improvement to be made.

“One thing that came out of the town hall was young people that were there said, you know, we want activities downtown. We want something that we can do. I think we can work on the street section and improve that, and the livability of downtown, and get people walking and biking to downtown, not just in their cars.”

After giving a brief presentation about the idea of tactical urbanism, the city planning theory behind popups Sturgell led a walking tour of Main Street between Ashley and Conway streets.

People examined the Benton Farmer’s Market space, the building where a post office was previously located, and Main St. Station.

“It was an old gas station, I believe, and they’ve used the awning like it is, to give shade in the eating area,” Sturgell mentioned, “so this is a great, smart way of revitalizing a building.”

She also pointed out the parking lot of Cleo’s Furniture: “This is another little pocket that, like I said, at night, is empty.”

Sturgell mentioned that she, like many Saline County residents, is dependent on her car. She said walking around downtown in preparation for this meeting introduced her to a completely different area than she knew from her car.

“I’ve really seen a side of downtown that I’ve never experienced before,” she said. “There’s an alleyway that we’re looking at, to see if it’s city-owned, so we might use that to turn that alleyway into public space.”

At the end of the walking tour, the group reconvened inside 111 N. Main to brainstorm possibilities.

“We’ll get (items) donated,” she told everyone as they began sharing their ideas. “We’ll figure it out. But, get your ideas down on the paper so that we can grab all those up and get those juices going.”

One man suggested a mural on one building with a large street-facing wall. Another suggested a splash pad and fountain near the farmer’s market, while another volunteer considered whether an American Legion post could occupy an empty building.

“What if we had outdoor movies shown on one of the walls in downtown,” Sturgell said, imagining the possibilities, “and people watching it from the lawn? Or, what if we had murals? Or, what if we had rock climbing walls? It just doesn’t end. There’s lots of different ideas we can come up with to improve downtown and get kids down here, too.”

Sturgell said Mayor Farmer, who was unable to attend Tuesday’s planning session due to a family matter, wants Popup Benton to happen in June, but she said that would depend in part on what people suggested.