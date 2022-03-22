A Hog superfan, who is blind, is trying to go to San Francisco to cheer on the team during the Sweet 16 game.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the past nine years, University of Arkansas sophomore, Cole Phillips, who is blind, has been attending Hog games. His first one was back in 2013 with his dad by his side.

“He will be my play-by-play guy," Cole said speaking about his dad. “Ya know, like a radio broadcast.”

The bond between Cole and his dad, Brent, is why Cole could not pick anyone else to go to San Francisco with to watch the Razorbacks play in the Sweet 16.

“My favorite moments with you ever have been at basketball games,” Cole said. “And so, I just knew it had to be. “There’s no one else I’d rather take.”

For Cole, picking who to take to the game was an easy decision, but how to get there was the issue. So, the two created a GoFundMe account asking for $5,000 to make the trip but got much more.

“And then somebody offered us a place to stay which is four miles away from the stadium and looks out over the bay,” said Brent Phillips.

They want to share their gratitude with the community for going above and beyond.

“We were just going to get whatever tickets we could,” Brent said.

"Nosebleed it didn’t matter," Cole said.

They also say they plan on going to the championship game if the Hogs win it all.

