Bryant woman collecting hurricane relief supplies for Lake Charles families

Diana Thibodeaux needs your help to fill a trailer with supplies, so she can get it to hundreds of Lake Charles families by Monday.

BRYANT, Ark. — A Bryant woman needs all the help she can get as she works to help hundreds of people impacted by Hurricane Laura.

Diana Thibodeaux moved from Lake Charles, Louisiana three years ago.

Now, it’s one of the state’s hardest hit towns by Hurricane Laura.

"All of our family is there, everyone,” said Thibodeaux. "The devastation and need down there right now is hard to describe."

Homes, schools, and businesses are no longer standing.

Thibodeaux’s daughter and grandkids' home was also destroyed and they're barely getting by.

While she's here in Saline County, her heart is back in Lake Charles.

She's working to collect donated supplies to help fill a huge trailer to send to hundreds of hurricane victims.

Items that are most-needed include water, non-perishable food items, baby food, formula, bug spray, personal hygiene products, diapers, wipes, flash lights, batteries, fans, cleaning supplies, and heavy-duty extension cords.

"If you look around your house and see things you take advantage of, they don't have it. They need everything,” said Thibodeaux.

She hopes the community can help fill the trailer by the end of the weekend, so she can get it to Lake Charles by Monday.

"We park in a central location. We let them know that we've got supplies, come see if we got something that you need. You know, that's our goal to get what we can get to the people who need it,” said Thibodeaux.

If you'd like to help fill the trailer, it's located at 6317 Highway 5 in Bryant.