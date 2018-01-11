SALINE COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - A Bryant woman is taking a deeply painful life experience and using it to build a future for women who’ve survived domestic violence.

"I was almost murdered in 2011, and that's what prompted me to start Women's Own Worth,” said JuJuan Archer, founder of the non-profit organization.

WOW helps domestic violence and violent crime survivors across Arkansas to regain self-worth after suffering from trauma.

For many years after her life-altering experience, Archer has had a vision to help women transition back into society after overcoming abuse.

Now, that vision has come to light, in fact, she’s working on her biggest project yet.

“We actually want to build 10 transitional homes,” said Archer.

An anonymous family donated two acres of land in rural Saline County. That’s where Women's Own Worth will begin constructing transition homes for domestic and violent crime survivors.

"It's fabulous because there are so few places for women to go,” said Wanda Bixler, a former women’s counselor and friend of Archer.

Bixler has spent many days combing through the thoughts of abused women, and said this housing project is sorely needed.

“The abuser begins to get all the control, including money, so many of these women have nothing, so where do they go,” said Bixler.

Archer said the transition homes are designed to get women back on their feet financially and mentally.

“Having a transitional home for people who've suffered tragedy is going to mean to them, hey, I'm worth it,” said Archer. “They are going to be able to live in these homes for a substantial discount. We are going to go by HUD guidelines, which enables them to be in these homes for 30 percent of their income.”

So far, $45.000 raised of the $250,000 goal.

"We want to break ground in 2019,” said Archer. “You know the more people that know about us doing this, the more people will give and the faster we can get this ball rolling. Directors of shelters are thrilled that this is happening because they want to have homes that they can transition their people out to.”

The organization will begin by preparing the land for housing, and start by building one.

You can play a large role in bringing the project to completion by donating to the non-profit at the Woman's Own Worth website.

“There’s a link you can donate there, and in the comments section you can write that it’s for the transition homes,” said Archer. “You will be a part of this happening, not just for one family but many families for years and years to come.”

