CABOT, Ark. — A Cabot woman is filling a need by turning her garage into a clothing closet as more children are coming into the foster system.

"When a crisis happens in a family, the kids are left behind,” said Michelle Feltner.

This truth drives Michelle Feltner to be the change.

She’s a part of a new up and coming non-profit called Foster Love, which will help create more foster homes for children.

But her current project is for those who are entering the system now.

"I'm starting a foster care closet,” said Feltner. “It’s going to be one or two times a week that we will open it.”

Feltner is taking donations of gently used items to soon fill shelves of basic necessities.

Ones that often kids come into foster care without.

"A lot of times they come with nothing,” said Feltner, who is a foster parent.

Though foster parents are provided a stipend, many times it's not enough.

Feltner said she needs clothes and shoes of all sizes for boys and girls, necessities like toothbrushes, toothpaste, diapers, wipes, soap, and everything in between.

The closet will be available free of charge for families in desperate need of these things.

"If you have kids, think of what they need daily. That's what these foster families really need,” said Feltner.

Having these items readily available is crucial as the number of kids coming into the foster system is on the rise.

"There's calls made to me every day,” said Feltner.

According to data from the Department of Human Services, the number of children coming into the foster system each month has risen since February.

As of the end of April, more than 4,700 kids are in the state's care.

“They need that love, compassion, and understanding of what they are going through,” said Feltner.

On June 12th Michelle needs all volunteers to help organize the closet.

She is in big need of clothing racks and people who can help hang them.

The closet will open this summer ahead of the new school year.