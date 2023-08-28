CALS main library services temporarily relocating to “Mini Main” this week

The Main Library on 100 Rock Street will be closing on September 1 for extensive renovations. A temporary location, known as "Mini Main", will be open this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Central Arkansas Library System (CALS) will be temporarily closing the Main Library on 100 Rock Street for extensive renovations beginning on September 1.

The renovations will include a rooftop addition, upgraded meeting rooms and studio space, a community resources area, and a teaching kitchen with an estimated completion of 2025.

CALS Main Library services will be moving to the Bobby L. Roberts Library of Arkansas History & Art located at 401 President Clinton Ave.

The temporary location, known as "Mini Main" will occupy the first floor of the Roberts Library.

The compact library will offer essential services, including holds pickup, dedicated children and teen areas, and public computer access.

CALS does not anticipate any interruption of services with the switch.

Roberts Library will continue to offer its existing services and extend its hours to match Main's (current hours for Main: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., closed Sunday).