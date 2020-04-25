LITTLE ROCK, Ark — A lot of outdoor activities are off right now, but the Central Arkansas Heart Walk is still on. It's the first year it's going virtual.

"We are still doing the spirit of the Heart Walk by encouraging everyone to be active where they are," said Rebecca Buerkle with the American Heart Association.

That means you can walk your dog, walk around a track, or walk on a treadmill. The options are limitless as long as you are active in the fight against heart disease.

"In this day and age where we can Skype, FaceTime and Zoom, we can really be together digitally even though it doesn't quite make up for gathering in a group," said Buerkle.

The organization hopes that there will be participation from all over the nation as we are socially distancing. They hope that families will support each other and stay connected no matter where they are.

There is still time to register for the Central Arkansas Heart Walk. To participate you can, click here.

The event is Saturday, April 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The American Heart Association asks that while you are doing the virtual Central Arkansas Heart Walk, you take pictures and videos and tag them with #ARHeartWalk.

