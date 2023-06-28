Central Arkansas Water working to resolve discoloration issue

Central Arkansas Water is working to resolve an issue after receiving reports of customers' taps running discolored water in parts of the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas Water is working to resolve an issue after receiving reports of customers' taps running discolored water.

CAW was made aware of discoloration in the system on Thursday, June 22, when a few calls were received from customers about a slight, yellowish tint to their water.

Staff initially believed this occurred due to a "scouring event" because of increased usage. When customers use water and operate their sprinklers more during the summer, the increased flow of water in the system can create scouring inside the pipes.

This scouring removes the naturally occurring minerals from the inside lining of the pipes, which causes discoloration.

However, CAW continued to receive calls from areas south of the Arkansas River but north of I-630 and Chenal Parkway, as well as along Hwy 10 west of I-430, in areas such as John Barrow, Twin Lakes, Hillcrest, and Foxcroft, among others.

This led to a thorough review of data from Lake Maumelle, which revealed that there has been an increase in the amount of manganese coming from the lake to the treatment plant.

According to officials, increases like this are common for the lake. As wind events create mixing within the lake, it can lift manganese from the bottom and move it closer to the surface.

Unfortunately, as manganese levels increased significantly on Tuesday night, it made it into the water treatment plant and distribution system.

CAW water operators have adjusted operations at Lake Maumelle to withdraw water from depths with reduced manganese levels.

Additionally, staff have adjusted the treatment process and are now taking hourly samples to ensure a decrease in manganese levels.

On Wednesday, distribution crews will work to flush water through the system to accelerate the clearing process.

Officials reported that manganese levels have already decreased in the treated water coming into the distribution system since this morning.

Manganese levels measured in the water at the treatment plant are still well below any risk level for excessive exposure.

The water is safe to drink, even with discoloration, however, CAW advises customers against washing clothes until the discoloration clears to prevent any staining.