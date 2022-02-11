Demolitions could cause Central High Historic District to lose historical status

Home demolitions and a lack of restoration could strip the historic neighborhoods near Central High School of their federally recognized status.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — People who live in the historic part of town near Central High School have been trying to keep that history alive— however, home demolitions and a lack of restoration could strip the neighborhood of its federally recognized status.

The area has been a national historic district since 1996, and some residents are concerned by the possibility.

If that were to happen, people with hopes and dreams of revamping a structure in the area may not have the funding to do so.

In his time living in the Central High Historic District, Paul Dodds has restored 13 historic homes.

"A lot of times when I would do the house, it'd be worth less than when it when I did it," Dodds said.

That dream came with a hefty price to pay.

"That red house across the street, I bought it for $6,000 after a fire and it costs $200,000 to fix it," Dodds described.

He added that the home was appraised at $170,000.

At first, that wasn't an impressive number, but because it is historic and sits in the district, the Arkansas Historic Preservation program requires private residential projects to have a minimum investment of $5,000 before the investor can receive a tax incentive.

"I got a state tax credit of $50,000 and I got a federal credit of $40,000," Dodds said.

Now that credit is being put in jeopardy.

"We have seen buildings demolished in the National Register district, we've seen buildings heavily altered in the historic district," said Patricia Blick with the Quapaw Quarter Association.

According to her, at least 51% of the buildings must be contributing structures, which means that anything constructed more than 50 years ago must have its original style.

Losing those structures could jeopardize the historic status and tax incentives.

"Every time we lose a historically significant building, [that] could trigger the historic district to be delisted from the national register," Blick said.

Blick added that a temporary city ordinance now bans demolitions and major changes to historic homes in the area.

That time would give city leaders the opportunity to work and make sure they don't lose their historic status.

However, Dodds argued that the city needs to re-think its moratorium on this.

"There are some investors who are pretty discouraged by added thousands of dollars of expense and months of delay for no purpose," Dodds explained.