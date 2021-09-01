'Change for Change' gets creative to collect cash for the hungry amid coin shortage

According to 18-year-old founder Anne Marie Coy, she designed the program to help everyone remember that hunger is a year round issue in Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The 4th annual "Change for Change" fundraising event for the Arkansas Food Bank was held in front of the distribution center Saturday morning. People picked up their "Change for Change" cans to fill with coins through a socially distant drive-thru.

People can drop off their cans Saturday, March 13 at the Gateway Branch of First Security Bank.

Due to the coin shortage, they created other solutions for change collection.

"Change for Change" founder Anne Marie Coy is now an 18-year-old senior at Mount St. Mary and said she will be passing on her fundraiser to her little sister and friend.

“It’s designed to help everyone get involved and remember that hunger is a year round problem in Arkansas. A lot of people focus on donating during the holiday season, but the food banks does still need donations even in the months of the early part of the year," said Coy.

She said people could donate through online links on their Instagram and Facebook page. They can also give a flat donation at First Security Bank locations in Pulaski County, Saline County, or the city of Hot Springs.

Andrea Lewis with First Security Bank has been collaborating with Coy for the Arkansas Food Bank for years.

“We want to be able to give back to the communities which we serve and we just thought it was an awesome event and the food bank is a great resource for our city and states," said Lewis.

People can also make a deposit into the Change for Change account at any First Security Bank.

Anne Marie and Alexis Coy with Chenal Valley Church of Christ helped collect 244 boxes for Pine Bluff! pic.twitter.com/u8Z4PE1C2F — THV11 (@THV11) June 16, 2016

Although Coy will be passing along the years worth of fundraising, she's adamant about the importance of giving back to those in need.