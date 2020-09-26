Church donates over $8,000 to be split among four central Arkansas schools

Whether it's for PPE or technology needs, church members wanted to make sure the children and teachers in their community have everything they need.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Four central Arkansas schools have received a surprise donation to help them get through a very challenging year.

The congregation at 8th Street Missionary Baptist Church raised over $8,000 for education.

Whether it's for PPE or technology needs, church members wanted to make sure the children and teachers in their community have everything they need to succeed this fall.

The $8,000 was split evenly between Dunbar Middle, Jacksonville High School, North Little Rock Academy, and Meadow Park Elementary.

"I feel like it takes all of us together," said Pastor Jameel Wesley. "The church, more than anytime in the history, needs to be the church right now. With unemployment the way it is, with the economy the way it is, so much social unrest right now, the church needs to be a light."

The four schools were chosen because they each have at least one employee that belongs to the church.