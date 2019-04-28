MAYFLOWER, Ark. — On April 27, 2014, 16 people were killed when a tornado tore through central Arkansas. Exactly five years later, a Mayflower congregation whose building was destroyed by the twister consecrated their new church home.

Dozens of people filled Living Truth Church for the dedication ceremony on Saturday night.

“With all the help of everybody who did what they did, we're here and we're excited about what God's doing right now,” Pastor Walt Hollis told the crowd.

The church held services at Mayflower High School as it worked to rebuild and never missed a Sunday, according to Hollis.

“A lot of times, people want to say, ‘I guess this wasn't meant to be,’ so they just give up,” Hollis said. “I actually had those thoughts but realized I was supposed to be here and this church was supposed to be here, so you just sort of toughen up and do what it takes to get it done. And that's what we did. When it looks a little tough and like it's impossible, nothing is impossible with God.”

Living Truth will also hold a special dedication service Sunday, April 28 at 10 a.m.