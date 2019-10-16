CABOT, Arkansas — It's been a part of the country since it was founded and comes around every 10 years.

When you think of all the technological change that happens in a decade, the census still comes down to asking the right questions and getting a good accurate count.

That's why at all levels of government, including in the city of Cabot, leaders are getting an early start on putting the right people in place.

"We realized what kind of money it meant for our city," said Ken Kincade, 10 months into his term as mayor of Cabot. "You hear different numbers, but I'm going off $2,800 per person over a 10 year period."

Cabot clocked in with about 22,661 people in 2010.

The Lonoke County seat feels bigger and projects to have about 5-6,000 more this time around. There could be a lot more than an extra vote in the state house if the census confirms a growing city.

"It means more dollars in our budget that we can use for our streets, economic development, salaries for our police and fire and emergency services and city employees," mayor Kincade said.

That's why the city is working with the census bureau, taking applications to become a door-to-door census worker.

The pay is pretty good -- $14 to $15.50 per hour -- for what would be a temporary, part-time job.

Cabot has a census committee of 30 volunteers working with churches and other local groups, all looking to drum up a corps of community-minded counters.

"The federal government approached us," Mayor Kincade said. "If we can get everyone counted, and it makes our economies for all of us better, it's better for everyone."

There are two more drop-in job centers in Cabot this month.

December 22 is at the Peak Senior Center. December 29th, census workers will be back at the Cabot Public Library. Hours are 10 a.m. -2 p.m. each day.

