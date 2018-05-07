After years of decline, the town of Altheimer is seeing growth. Less than a thousand people live in there and the small, low crime community is now overcoming tough hurdles.

"Many times of course wanted to just say, ‘Wow, I give up,’ but I love my community," said Mayor Zola Hudson.

With business closures and job losses, many moved away.

"It’s not a lot of people here like it used to be," said resident Patricia Wilson.

The town was in a rut when Mayor Hudson took office three and a half years ago.

"We lost our school, that took away a lot of jobs, and we need a new water and sewer system, we didnt have police protection," said Hudson.

When Hudson took office, the city had $60,000 in its name. Now, less than 4 years later, that’s grown to more than $400,000.

The city’s leaders are a big reason. Hudson and some aldermen gave one third of their annual salaries back to the city.

"They voluntarily wanted to say you can just have that we'll give it back to the city," said Hudson.

That growth is allowing this city with currently no police department, to hire two patrol officers.

"Looking forward to some new homes and new jobs for the community," said Hudson.

Now, the city has grants for a new pavilion in its park, street repairs, renewal of water lines, plus new gear for their firefighters.

"We will blossom and people will be proud to live here in Altheimer, Arkansas," said Hudson.

Right now, the city is working to get a grant for a new community center. Mayor Hudson hopes these improvements will encourage people to move back home.

© 2018 KTHV