Blytheville receives $200K to improve city infrastructure

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — On June 9, the City of Blytheville was awarded $200,000 through its Mississippi County Infrastructure Grant Program.

The Government of Mississippi County announced that the funds will be used to improve Blytheville’s sewer lines, distribution lines, and storage facilities— many of which are more than 100 years old.

The project will focus on North Byrum Road to improve critical infrastructure and prevent road collapse.

The City estimated over 5,000 city residences are affected by this major network vein and are at risk of losing service if repairs are not done.

Crews will replace 425 feet of 30-inch SDR 25/26 pipe bedding with at least six inches of gravel and also replace one manhole at the Byrum Road Lift Station.

This will prevent help groundwater and stormwater from entering their network through cracks, joints, or fractured pipes.

“Infrastructure is expensive, but essential to a growing, thriving county. I am proud that the County is able to help the City of Blytheville make these critical infrastructural improvements today through this grant,” said County Judge John Alan Nelson.

The Mississippi County Infrastructure Grant Program was established in 2021, and each grant provides $200,000 for cities/towns within the county.

These grants will fund up to 75% of project costs, with 25% cost matched by the applicant municipality.

“On behalf of the city administration and the citizens of Blytheville, we are grateful for the county’s investment in our infrastructure. This grant award puts us one step closer to addressing the critical infrastructure of this great city,” Mayor Melisa Logan said.