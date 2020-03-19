LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Wednesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson called on elderly people to stay home, if possible.

A woman in central Arkansas is doing everything she can to help make that possible.

“Our mom is over the age of 60 and she doesn’t really have the best immune system. She always catches the flu and pneumonia or bronchitis every year,” North Little Rock resident Madison Kematick said.

While getting some groceries for her mother, she saw others who could use a hand.

“I was so sad while I was in there, seeing all the elderly people out there. Like, one little lady I saw had an oxygen tank and there were just so many elderly people there that had health issues that don’t need to be exposed to anyone at this time,” Kematick said.

So, Madison offered to help. She posted in several area Facebook groups to let people know she’d pick up groceries for anyone over 60 years old.

“I got to thinking, you know, how hard was it for me to find things. There’s no telling how hard it is for them,” Kematick said.

Executive Director of the Jacksonville Senior Wellness and Activity Program Christy McMillion said their seniors are facing lots of challenges.

“They’re concerned about their health, trying to keep them healthy, but also they’re on a limited income,” McMillion said.

The program provides seniors a hot meal every day, but they've seen a larger need recently.

“We sent out one frozen five pack, and two boxes of shelf stable meals that would get them through 15 meals,” McMillion said.

The group serves 200 people and have spent $12,000 to get food in homes immediately. They typically spend just over $2,000 a week.

“We do still have volunteers that are doing it, but as they drop off, we will have to pay people to deliver meals to homes,” McMillion said.

Anyone wishing to help can click here for more information.

