LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas business owners are stepping up to show their support for black-owned businesses.

"A lot of people want to help, but they just don’t know how, myself included,” said Heather Baber-Roe, owner of Baja Grill in Little Rock.

Baber-Roe is one of many restaurant owners stepping away from the kitchen for now and standing up against racial injustice.

She posted a picture on the Baja Grill Facebook page that she saw circulating online.

It's a big list of black-owned businesses in Little Rock.

And Baja Grill used the list to encourage their own customers to go support them.

"You don't always have to have the violence, the looting, to make changes,” said Heaven McKinney, owner of the Grind Coffee Bistro.

McKinney is stunned by the community's support, and said their love paves a way for real change.

"As you go to these different businesses, you can say, 'Hey, I met a wonderful African American business owner. She's my sister now,” said McKinney.

Baja knows their show of support won't stop racism overnight, but black business owners like McKinney feel encouraged by them.

McKinney believes it’s a step in the right direction.

"When I wake up, I pray this is something we can take from all of this that we are all the same, we are humanity,” said McKinney. "I can have your heart; you can have my heart."

