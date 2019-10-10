MAUMELLE, Ark. — There's a controversy brewing in Maumelle, where people have grown accustomed to a temporary exit out of the Short Marche area of Pulaski County.

They don't want to give it up once the Maumelle interchange opens in a few weeks.

Pulaski County plans to close the Short Marche connection to White Oak Crossing when the interchange opens.

People living there say if that happens, their neighborhood may not have any access in or out because other points of entrance can sometimes be blocked by a train.

Anyone impacted by the closing of the Short Marche connection can contact Pulaski County Public Works and County Judge Barry Hyde.

In emails to concerned residents, Judge Hyde said the road was only opened to facilitate the construction of the interchange, but he is open to reconsideration.

To keep the road open, every landowner that fronts Short Marche will have to sign a petition.

You can find a blank copy of that on the "Maumelle Vision for the Future" Facebook page.

