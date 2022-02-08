Craig O'Neill to be honored in 'An Evening with the Legends of Radio' fundraising event

A very special one-night only fundraising event will bring four Arkansas radio legends onto the same stage for an intimate glimpse into their monumental careers

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The Central Arkansas Library System will host "An Evening with the Legends of Radio." It's a live and unscripted stage event to honor four of Arkansas's greatest living radio disc jockeys. THV11 evening anchor Craig O'Neill has been selected as one of the legends.

O'Neill started his TV sports and news anchor career at THV11 in 2000. Prior to that, he was a force on local radio for three decades serving as a disc jockey for several Arkansas stations including KLAZ, KARN and KKYK.

This one-night event, scheduled for early March, will also recognize other radio legends: Bob Robbins, "Broadway" Joe Booker and "Outlaw" Tommy Smith. “This is the Mount Rushmore of Arkansas radio,” said CALS Entertainment Coordinator John Miller.

Moderator Danny-Joe Crofford will lead the intimate event while these radio legends share their most fascinating career stories. More special guests are expected to be announced at a later date.

“Each of these disc jockeys have more than 40 years of broadcasting history in our state. I know fans of the Wolf, the Buzz, KKYK, KURB, KARN, KAAY, and KTHV will want to hear their stories about the interviews, travels, and music that have been an essential part of our lives,” Miller said.

"An Evening with the Legends of Radio" is scheduled for Saturday, March 5 at 7 p.m. A donation of $100 reserves a seat for the event at the CALS Ron Robison Theater. All proceeds go towards improvements of the theater.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Beer, wine, and concessions will be available.