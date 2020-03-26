LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Easterseals Arkansas has closed a number of programs and furloughed over 90 employees.

It's an organization that provides services for kids and adults with disabilities for 75 years now.

"Many of us non-profits do not have the reserve to manage through this situation with no cash flow coming in,” said Ron Ekstrand, CEO of Easterseals Arkansas.

Four major programs at Easterseals Arkansas recently closed due to COVID-19, including the K-12 Academy and outpatient therapy.

"I'm just worried that my son is going to regress by the time the center reopens,” said Ashley Eagle, a Stuttgart parent.

Eagle's 5-year-old son Jackson has a developmental disability and relies on Easterseals' speech and therapy programs everyday.

Eagle said he was just starting to progress, learning to throw a ball and dress himself, before the center closed.

"He's just not getting what he needs daily,” said Eagle.

Ekstrand said for the 99 employees furloughed, that starts next Friday and goes through June.

Meanwhile, he's working to place some of them in other program positions that are still operating.

"We are trying to help preschool teachers and therapists land in one of these positions, at least until we re-open,” said Ekstrand.

After having to cancel major fundraising events, Easterseals is now reaching out to the community to keep the doors open.

You can donate to the non-profit by visiting their Facebook page.

"We hope to be around another 75 years, but this crisis is unprecedented in our lifetime,” said Ekstrand. “Also, pick up the phone, send a letter, or email to your congressional office and let them know that this is so critical to the survival of non-profits. Don’t just consider businesses, but also know non-profits are going to need help.”

