Entergy Arkansas continues making 'significant' progress restoring power after storms

Entergy Arkansas is continuing its efforts to rebuild equipment and restore power to the communities affected by Friday’s devastating tornadoes.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Entergy Arkansas has continued to rebuild equipment and restore power to the communities affected by Friday’s devastating tornadoes.

On Tuesday, April 4, there was an estimated 5,500 customers without power at noon from a peak of 56,000.

More than 1,500 utility poles, 435 transformers, and nearly 2,000 spans of wire were damaged or destroyed in the areas of Little Rock, Jacksonville, Sherwood, and Wynne.

Entergy Arkansas has deployed a workforce of 3,300 to rebuild the electric system with a more resilient infrastructure to protect against future storms.

The company estimated about 1,600 customers have been unable to safely receive power due to damage to their homes or businesses.

Customers facing this issue should contact the company at 1-800-ENTERGY to ensure that information is noted on the account.

A customer care center has been established to answer questions and provide account assistance at the Little Rock Family Assistance Center, located at 315 N. Shackleford Rd., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Customer service representatives will also be on-site beginning on April 4, 2023, at the Wynne Technology Center at 1790 Falls Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It will be later in the week before some customers in the greatest impacted areas have power restored, and additional outages may occur as more incoming severe weather threatens to hit the state.

Customers have been encouraged to exercise caution if they plan to assess damages near their homes or businesses.

It's important to be aware and cautious of downed power lines, which could still be energized and dangerous.

Generators should be used safely by following the manufacturer’s instructions and be kept outdoors and away from doors, windows, or vents.

Here are some ways for customers to stay up to date on restoration efforts: