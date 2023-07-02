Special exhibit on the beauty of bling coming to ESSE Purse Museum

A new special exhibit is coming to ESSE Purse Museum— Glitter, Shimmer, and Shine: A Special Exhibit on the Beauty of Bling will open just in time for Valentine's.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of fashion— but did you know it's also home to the only purse museum in the United States?

ESSE Purse Museum, located in the SoMa district on Main Street, celebrates the journey of the 20th-century American woman through the lens of the handbag and its contents.

On display in the museum is a breathtaking array of over 300 unique handbags— and that's only a small fraction of owner Anita Davis' collection!

Visitors are invited to work their way through the decades from 1910 to the 90s as they explore the intersection between women's history and fashion.

This month, there will be even more to see as ESSE kicks off Valentine's Day with a brand-new exhibit, Glitter, Shimmer, and Shine: A Special Exhibit on the Beauty of Bling!

The exhibit will showcase the most eye-catching beaded, bedazzled, glittering handbags from multiple decades in a wide variety of styles.

Although beaded bags were first seen in the 19th century, the Roaring Twenties made all that shimmers and shines a must-have in fashion.

Since women only accounted for about 20% of the labor force at the time and most were housewives, they didn't require large bags to carry their things. Because of that, handbags were typically compact.

Most women at the time had at least two purses— one for daytime use and the other for evenings.

These evening bags quickly became popular as 1920s fashion continued trending towards glitz and glamour.

As women gained more independence throughout the decade, the glittering handbag became a symbol of a fashionable, modern woman.

Although the delicate details and designs from the 20s gave way to practicality in the 1930s, these eye-catching handbags have never truly gone out of style.

Glitter, Shimmer, and Shine: A Special Exhibit on the Beauty of Bling will be on display from February 14 through May 14, 2023.

Visitors are welcome to join for a celebratory reception on Mother's Day on May 14, the final day of the exhibit at 1510 Main Street.