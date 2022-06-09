Fayetteville park wins over $500,000 being named 2022 Outdoor Facility of the Year

Centennial Park was named by the Arkansas Recreation and Parks Association as its 2022 Outdoor Facility of the Year, winning over $500,000 in the category.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville was honored by the Arkansas Recreation and Parks Association, which named Centennial Park its 2022 Outdoor Facility of the Year.

The park won over $500,000 in the category.

Centennial Park is a 228-acre, cycling-activated park with cyclocross and mountain biking amenities. The park also features two trailheads, a large pavilion and restroom facility, and more than 14 miles of soft-surface trails for all skill levels of mountain biking, cyclocross riding, trail running, youth cross country running and hiking.



“Centennial Park is a tremendous asset to the City of Fayetteville and Northwest Arkansas cycling community,” said Alison Jumper, director of Parks, Natural Resources and Cultural Affairs. “Along with expanding Fayetteville’s cycling infrastructure, it is a unique attraction that boosts tourism and further improves quality of life for residents.”



The property, atop Millsap Mountain, was purchased in 2018 for $3.3 million with a 50-50 matching grant and an interest-free loan from the Walton Family Foundation.

In 2019, Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the world governing body for the sport of cycling, announced it would hold its 2022 Cyclocross World Championships in Fayetteville at Centennial Park. The 2021 & 2022 Cyclocross World Cup will be held at Centennial Park. The park has also hosted notable vents including:

Arkansas Enduro Mountain Bike Series

National Interscholastic Cycling Association State Mountain Bike Championship

USA Cycling Pro Cup Mountain Bike Series.

