NWA Animal shelters partner for annual 'Clear the Shelter' adoption event

Fayetteville and Springdale Animal Services will be waving adoption fees from Aug. 24 to 31 as part of the nationwide 'Clear the Shelters' pet adoption drive.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville and Springdale Animal Services have partnered for their eighth annual nationwide 'Clear the Shelters' pet adoption drive.

From Aug. 24 to 31, both cities will waive adoption fees for pets. All available pets will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated, if old enough. Clear the Shelters has helped more than half a million pets find forever homes

“We are so excited to team up with Springdale and be a part of this nationwide event. Things have been difficult this year. All shelters and rescues in our area have been flooded with displaced pets due to the economic fallout of the pandemic. If you’re approved at one shelter, you are approved at the other! We want to make the process as easy as possible. Both of our applications are available online and can be easily filled out on a phone or desktop," said Fayetteville Animal Services Superintendent Justin Lentz.

To get started, you can fill out an application online. Once the application is approved, you can visit the shelter to find your pet.

