FedEx donates gift packages for active military

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx aims to make the holidays a little more special for those that serve.

As part of FedEx Care's "50 by 50" initiative, more than 200 volunteers helped put together 19,000 care packages for the military on Friday.

One of the volunteers was actually on the receiving end of these gift boxes at one point.

"It is like every Christmas you've ever had rolled into one because you have things that remind you of home — things that you don't have access to," Brock Carlson said.

A United States veteran, Carlson now works for FedEx.