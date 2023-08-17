Inaugural Fiesta en SoMa celebration coming in October

Fiesta en SoMa promises to showcase the richness and diversity of Latin American cultures through a captivating fusion of music, dance, art, and of course, food.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (Eds. note: Para ver esta historia en Español, clic aquí),

A much-anticipated celebration coming to Little Rock in October promises to showcase the richness and diversity of several Latin American cultures through a captivating fusion of music, dance, art, and of course, food.

The inaugural "Fiesta en SoMa", is not only an exhilarating and culturally immersive event, but it will be held on Friday, October 6 right in the heart of Little Rock's SoMa neighborhood from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

"We are excited to bring Fiesta en SoMa to life and provide a platform for sharing the beauty of Latino cultures with the Little Rock community," said Luis Vasquez, the event's co-chair and owner of El Sur Street Food. "Our mission is to foster cultural appreciation and promote inclusivity while offering a joyful and educational experience for attendees of all ages."

The Fiesta en SoMa event was made with the goal of creating an unforgettable experience for all who attend, all while allowing them to explore and celebrate the heritage of various Latino countries in the enchanting ambiance of the SoMa neighborhood.

There will be dedicated zones for various countries that will allow visitors to dive into the unique customs, traditions, and flavors of nations such as Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, and many more.

This will be a family-friendly event featuring fun children's activities, as well as live music, traditional dances, art displays, as well a delicious assortment of authentic Latino cuisine.